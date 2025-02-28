Jaxson Hayes News: Green light to play Friday
Hayes (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Hayes has been working through a left hip injury as of late, but the injury is not severe enough for him to be held out of Friday's contest. The 24-year-old center has averaged 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over 22.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.
