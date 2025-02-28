Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes

Jaxson Hayes News: Green light to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Hayes (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Hayes has been working through a left hip injury as of late, but the injury is not severe enough for him to be held out of Friday's contest. The 24-year-old center has averaged 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over 22.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers

