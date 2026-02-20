Jaxson Hayes News: Headed to bench
Hayes will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Clippers, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Deandre Ayton (knee) is back and starting after a two-game layoff, so Hayes will return to a reserve role. As a member of the second unit this season, Hayes owns averages of 6.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
