Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Hayes will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Clippers, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Deandre Ayton (knee) is back and starting after a two-game layoff, so Hayes will return to a reserve role. As a member of the second unit this season, Hayes owns averages of 6.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
