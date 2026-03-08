Jaxson Hayes News: Headed to bench
Hayes will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Deandre Ayton (knee) is back and starting, so Hayes will return to a reserve role with the Lakers. In 45 games off the bench this season, Hayes has averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
