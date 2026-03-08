Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Hayes will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Deandre Ayton (knee) is back and starting, so Hayes will return to a reserve role with the Lakers. In 45 games off the bench this season, Hayes has averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
