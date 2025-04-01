Jaxson Hayes News: Held in check

Hayes registered three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Monday's 104-98 victory over the Rockets.

The Lakers had a lot of success with their small-ball lineups, as Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent combined for 40 points off the bench. Therefore, Hayes' minutes were held in check Monday. Over his last eight games, Hayes has been limited to deep-league value with averages of 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.5 blocks.