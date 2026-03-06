Jaxson Hayes News: Hits for season-high 19 off bench

Hayes finished Thursday's 120-113 loss to Denver with 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes off the bench.

Deandre Ayton (knee) was able to play only four minutes, opening the door for Hayes to see his biggest workload since Feb. 12 and set a new season scoring high. Hayes hasn't scored more than eight points in any of his prior six games, but if Ayton winds up missing more time, he's likely to be the biggest beneficiary in the Lakers' frontcourt.