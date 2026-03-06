Jaxson Hayes News: Hits for season-high 19 off bench
Hayes finished Thursday's 120-113 loss to Denver with 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes off the bench.
Deandre Ayton (knee) was able to play only four minutes, opening the door for Hayes to see his biggest workload since Feb. 12 and set a new season scoring high. Hayes hasn't scored more than eight points in any of his prior six games, but if Ayton winds up missing more time, he's likely to be the biggest beneficiary in the Lakers' frontcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Hayes See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 268 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3035 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1847 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups53 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 2868 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Hayes See More