Jaxson Hayes News: Iffy for Sunday

Hayes is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to right shoulder soreness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes made a fill-in start for Anthony Davis (foot) on Friday against the Nets, finishing with six points, nine rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes. Davis is also questionable for Sunday's game, but fortunately for the Lakers, Dorian Finney-Smith is set to return after a two-game absence for personal reasons.