Jaxson Hayes News: Looks good in Thursday's start

Hayes had 16 points (8-10 FG), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 victory over the Mavericks.

Making his third start in the last four games while Deandre Ayton (knee) is on the mend, Hayes tied his season scoring high while setting new season highs in minutes and steals. The 25-year-old center is averaging 13.7 points, 5.0 boards, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.7 minutes over the last three contests, but his role is likely to shrink once Ayton is cleared to return.