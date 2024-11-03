Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes News: NBA reopening investigation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

The NBA is reopening an investigation into a 2021 altercation involving Hayes and his former girlfriend, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

The NBA did not discipline Hayes following its initial investigation into Hayes' 2021 arrest, but new footage was released by TMZ on Saturday. "We're obviously aware that the investigation has been reopened, and we're going to cooperate fully," coach JJ Redick said after Saturday's practice.

