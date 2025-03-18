Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes News: Nearly double-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Hayes provided nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 125-109 victory over San Antonio.

Hayes continues to tighten his grip on the starting center job for the shorthanded Lakers. He's trending up over his last five outings, averaging 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks on 53.1 percent shooting from the field. In that span, he's returned 10th-round value in nine-category formats.

