Jaxson Hayes News: New season high in rebounds
Hayes contributed nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 win over the Pacers.
The dozen boards were a new season high for Hayes, who nearly came away with his second double-double of the campaign. The 24-year-old center has started five straight games for the Lakers, averaging 8.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 25.0 minutes a contest, and with the Mark Williams trade apparently falling through, he could remain in that role until the team finds another solution in the middle.
