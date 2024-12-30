Jaxson Hayes News: No longer on injury report
Hayes (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Hayes was upgraded to probable following Monday's practice, and the team evidently feels good about his ability to suit up Tuesday and subsequently removed him from the injury report. The Texas product hasn't played in a game since Nov. 26, so he figures to be eased back into action.
