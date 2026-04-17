Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Hayes (foot) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Rockets.

Hayes missed L.A.'s final four regular-season games, but he'll return to the floor Saturday. With Hayes back in the mix, Maxi Kleber could drop from the rotation entirely.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
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