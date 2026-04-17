Jaxson Hayes News: Not listed on injury report
Hayes (foot) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Rockets.
Hayes missed L.A.'s final four regular-season games, but he'll return to the floor Saturday. With Hayes back in the mix, Maxi Kleber could drop from the rotation entirely.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Hayes See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2650 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3077 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1889 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups95 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 28110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Hayes See More