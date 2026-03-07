Jaxson Hayes News: Operates as starter Friday
Hayes recorded nine points (3-6 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over the Pacers.
Hayes entered the starting lineup Friday with Deandre Ayton (knee) and Maxi Kleber (back) both sidelined, marking his eighth start of the campaign. While he didn't quite replicate the scoring punch from his season-high 19-point performance against Denver on Thursday, he remained efficient from the floor and perfect from the charity stripe. Hayes notably logged 25 minutes in the win, serving as the primary beneficiary of the Lakers' thinned frontcourt. He should continue to see expanded run for as long as Ayton remains on the shelf.
