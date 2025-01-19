Jaxson Hayes News: Playing Sunday

Hayes (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports. He'll come off the bench since Anthony Davis (foot) is available and starting.

Hayes will add some much-needed depth in the frontcourt in this matchup, where he'll have to battle against the likes of Ivica Zubac and Mo Bamba. Hayes should see decent minutes in this game, though he's not expected to have a big role in most fantasy formats due to his bench role.