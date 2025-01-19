Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes News: Playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 5:34pm

Hayes (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports. He'll come off the bench since Anthony Davis (foot) is available and starting.

Hayes will add some much-needed depth in the frontcourt in this matchup, where he'll have to battle against the likes of Ivica Zubac and Mo Bamba. Hayes should see decent minutes in this game, though he's not expected to have a big role in most fantasy formats due to his bench role.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now