Jaxson Hayes News: Plays only 18 minutes in loss

Hayes finished Monday's 118-106 loss to the Magic with four points (2-4 FG), four rebounds and one block across 18 minutes.

Hayes scored fewer than five points for just the second time since the All-Star break. The big man saw a significant decrease in playing time Monday, as Rui Hachimura and LeBron James both received a bump in minutes during their second game back from extended absences. The club may decide to utilize Dorian Finney-Smith at the center position more often to give Hachimura more playing time, which could result in Hayes seeing a slight decrease in minutes moving forward.