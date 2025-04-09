Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes News: Quiet again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Hayes had seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 136-120 loss to the Thunder.

Hayes continues to start for the Lakers but has been unable to put up anything close to meaningful numbers, particularly on the offensive end. Over his past 14 games, Hayes is averaging just 20.4 minutes per game despite starting in all 14. In that time, he has produced 8.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per contest.

