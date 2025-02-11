Jaxson Hayes News: Season highs in points and steals

Hayes chipped in 12 points (6-6 FG), two rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 23 minutes during Monday's 132-113 win over the Jazz.

Hayes showed how impactful he can be with new superstar teammate Luka Doncic during Monday's win against the Jazz. The 24-year-old big man went 6-for-6 from the floor for a season-high 12 points to go along with a season-high three steals, capping off an impressive outing against Utah.