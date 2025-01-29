Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes

Jaxson Hayes News: Sees 19 minutes

RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 10:46am

Hayes closed Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the 76ers with four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two blocks over 19 minutes.

Hayes didn't see a big uptick in minutes despite the fact that Anthony Davis left this game with an abdominal injury. Davis is expected to miss at least three games, so Hayes is someone to monitor in deeper leagues during the short term if he gets the starting nod Thursday against Washington.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers

