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Jaxson Hayes News: Standout showing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Hayes had 23 points (8-10 FG, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 134-128 loss to the Mavericks.

Despite coming off the bench, Hayes ended up playing 27 minutes as opposed to Deandre Ayton's 19 on Sunday. Hayes looks like a quality streaming option at center for the final week of the fantasy season, averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 0.9 steals in 24.2 minutes per tilt over his last seven games.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
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