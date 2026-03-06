Jaxson Hayes News: Starting Friday

Hayes is in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Pacers, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes will draw the start with Deandre Ayton (knee) unavailable and could be headed for major minutes due to Maxi Kleber (back) also being out. Through seven starts this season, Hayes has registered averages of 11.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game.