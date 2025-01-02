Jaxson Hayes News: Starting sans Davis
Hayes will start in Thursday's game against Portland, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 24-year-old big man hasn't played since Nov. 26 due to a right ankle injury, though he will enter the starting lineup with Anthony Davis (ankle) sidelined. Hayes will likely operate under a minutes restriction, meaning Dorian Finney-Smith and Christian Koloko are candidates for a bump in playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now