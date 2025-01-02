Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes News: Starting sans Davis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 6:02pm

Hayes will start in Thursday's game against Portland, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 24-year-old big man hasn't played since Nov. 26 due to a right ankle injury, though he will enter the starting lineup with Anthony Davis (ankle) sidelined. Hayes will likely operate under a minutes restriction, meaning Dorian Finney-Smith and Christian Koloko are candidates for a bump in playing time.

