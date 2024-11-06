Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes News: Starting vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Hayes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hayes will get the nod at center with Anthony Davis (ankle) sidelined. However, head coach JJ Redick stated prior to Wednesday's contest that he'll look to give Christian Koloko some minutes, so Hayes is not expected to absorb all of Davis' minutes. His fantasy upside should remain relatively low even if he's going to get promoted to a starting role.

