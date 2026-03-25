Jaxson Hayes News: Starting Wednesday
Hayes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Hayes will get a spot-start with Deandre Ayton (back) unavailable, and it'll be Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Jake LaRavia joining Hayes in the first unit for Wednesday's game. Through eight starts this season, Hayes has posted averages of 11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
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