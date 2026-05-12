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Jaxson Hayes News: Strong effort off bench in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Hayes logged 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-110 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The 25-year-old center was the only member of the Lakers' second unit to score in double digits in the season-ending loss -- the rest of the team's bench managed just five points combined. It was Hayes's best scoring effort of the playoffs, and he heads into free agency this offseason having averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 boards, 0.9 assists and 0.8 blocks in 18.3 minutes over 66 regular-season contests.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
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