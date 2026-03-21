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Jaxson Hayes News: Swats three shots off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 8:20pm

Hayes finished Saturday's 105-104 victory over the Magic with eight points (3-3 FG, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks across 19 minutes.

Despite fairly lackluster play from Deandre Ayton overall recently, Hayes doesn't appear to be making a serious case for more playing time. Hayes has averaged 4.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 block in 16.7 minutes per contest in his last six games, shooting a weak 40.0 percent from the field during this span.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
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