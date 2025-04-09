Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Hayes (hand) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes was initially listed as questionable for this contest, but the big man has been upgraded to available and should start at center. The big man is averaging 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 blocks per game since the All-Star break and should handle his regular workload in this matchup.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now