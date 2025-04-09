Jaxson Hayes News: Upgraded to available

Hayes (hand) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes was initially listed as questionable for this contest, but the big man has been upgraded to available and should start at center. The big man is averaging 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 blocks per game since the All-Star break and should handle his regular workload in this matchup.