Jaxson Hayes News: Will be available Wednesday

Hayes (face) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, head coach JJ Redick told media Tuesday, according to Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.

Hayes has started in each of the Lakers' last seven games, and that streak might continue Wednesday in the league's return following the All-Star break. It's unclear if Hayes will remain as the Lakers' starting center with Alex Len and Christian Koloko also in the mix, but Hayes has been playing around 20 to 25 minutes on a regular basis over the last few weeks.