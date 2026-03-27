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Jaxson Hayes News: Won't start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Hayes won't start Friday's game against the Nets, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

With Deandre Ayton (back) returning to the lineup, Hayes will retreat to the second unit. The big man has averaged 5.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks across 17.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
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