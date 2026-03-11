Jaxson Robinson headshot

Jaxson Robinson Injury: Sidelined with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 9:24am

Robinson sat out Tuesday's 127-111 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go due to an ankle issue.

Robinson was unavailable for the first time since Feb. 2 after being part of a rotation in both guard and forward positions over the last few games. While it's unclear when Robinson will return to action, both Riley Minix and Tristan Enaruna could see meaningful action in his absence.

Jaxson Robinson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now