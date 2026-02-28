Jaxson Robinson News: Scores 32 points Friday

Robinson amassed 32 points (11-22 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 41 minutes in Friday's 128-111 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Robinson had a huge overall performance during his third straight G League start, securing a season-high scoring count and tying his best numbers in rebounds and assists. Robinson's playing time has increased lately, and he could remain one of the team's most active shooters while racking up a few defensive stats if he continues to play a major role in future games.