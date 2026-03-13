Jaxson Robinson News: Season-high 42 points in return

Robinson (ankle) amassed 42 points (14-19 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 138-116 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Following a one-game absence with an ankle injury, Robinson quickly returned to action Friday and went off for a season-high 42 points off the bench. The undrafted rookie has been part of the second unit in three of his last seven games, though Friday's showing could earn him more looks in the first unit in the future.