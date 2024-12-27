Jay Huff Injury: Iffy Friday vs. Pelicans

Huff (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against New Orleans.

Huff is in jeopardy of missing his fifth consecutive outing due to a sprained left ankle. If the 27-year-old joins Santi Aldama (ankle), Vince Williams (ankle) and GG Jackson (foot) on the sideline, Jake LaRavia and Brandon Clarke should continue to receive a slight uptick in playing time off the bench