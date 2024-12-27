Fantasy Basketball
Jay Huff headshot

Jay Huff Injury: Iffy Friday vs. Pelicans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Huff (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against New Orleans.

Huff is in jeopardy of missing his fifth consecutive outing due to a sprained left ankle. If the 27-year-old joins Santi Aldama (ankle), Vince Williams (ankle) and GG Jackson (foot) on the sideline, Jake LaRavia and Brandon Clarke should continue to receive a slight uptick in playing time off the bench

Jay Huff
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
