Jay Huff headshot

Jay Huff Injury: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Huff is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to left knee soreness.

Huff's knee soreness seems to be a new ailment, but it likely won't be enough to keep him sidelined Monday. Huff has seen inconsistent minutes of late, and he seems to be trending toward a smaller role as the team gets healthy. He has averaged 5.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12.8 minutes over his last five appearances.

Jay Huff
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
