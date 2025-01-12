Jay Huff Injury: Probable for Monday
Huff is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to left knee soreness.
Huff's knee soreness seems to be a new ailment, but it likely won't be enough to keep him sidelined Monday. Huff has seen inconsistent minutes of late, and he seems to be trending toward a smaller role as the team gets healthy. He has averaged 5.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12.8 minutes over his last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now