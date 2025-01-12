Jay Huff Injury: Probable for Monday

Huff is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to left knee soreness.

Huff's knee soreness seems to be a new ailment, but it likely won't be enough to keep him sidelined Monday. Huff has seen inconsistent minutes of late, and he seems to be trending toward a smaller role as the team gets healthy. He has averaged 5.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12.8 minutes over his last five appearances.