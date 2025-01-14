Jay Huff Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Huff (knee) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs.

Huff is dealing with left knee soreness, though he is expected to suit up on Wednesday. The big man was held out of Monday's loss to the Rockets due to a coach's decision. Over his last five outings, he has averaged 5.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per contest. Huff will likely continue to receive little playing time unless injuries arise at the center position.