Jay Huff Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Huff is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers with left knee soreness.

Huff could be in danger of missing a game for the first time this season. The big man has seen steady minutes off the bench for Memphis, but he isn't playing enough to be relevant in most fantasy formats. He's averaging 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game over his last 10 appearances, all of them coming off the bench.