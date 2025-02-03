Jay Huff News: Back in rotation Monday

Huff totaled no counting stats in one minute during Monday's 128-109 victory over San Antonio.

Huff played a grand total of one minute, continuing his rapid fall from grace. After earlier in the season making a name for himself with some intriguing performances, Huff has barely been in the rotation of late, playing fewer than 10 minutes in six straight games. Even with Brandon Clarke (back) sidelined, the fact Huff was only used sparingly during garbage time does not bode well for his long-term role.