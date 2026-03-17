Jay Huff News: Bench role continues

Huff closed with six points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 136-110 loss to the Knicks.

Huff continues to come off the bench behind recently acquired Ivica Zubac, limiting his overall upside. In his past four games, all of which have been off the bench, Huff has averaged 10.3 points, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers. Given the current roster construction, Huff should be looked at as nothing more than a blocks streamer.