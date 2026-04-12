Jay Huff News: Blocks five shots in season finale
Huff recorded 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal in 24 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 133-121 loss to Detroit.
Huff closed the season with a strong defensive performance, recording at least five blocks for the second straight game. Although his role has fluctuated, seemingly on a nightly basis, his defensive output can't be ignored. Through 82 games, he averaged 1.9 blocks per game, putting him in the top five for that category.
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