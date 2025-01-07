Fantasy Basketball
Jay Huff

Jay Huff News: Boost in minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 7, 2025

Huff provided 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 119-104 victory over the Mavericks.

Huff is averaging 15.3 minutes per game this season off the bench. However, during Monday's win against the Mavericks, he saw an increased role, taking starter Zach Edey's spot in the second half. Huff continues to be a force from deep, going 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, where he's shooting an impressive 42.7 percent this season.

Jay Huff
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
