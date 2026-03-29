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Jay Huff News: Coming off bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Huff is not in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Heat on Sunday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Huff has started in each of the Pacers' last three games, but he will come off the bench for Sunday's contest while Indiana rolls with a starting five of Andrew Nembhard, Quenton Jackson, Ethan Thompson, Jalen Slawson and Pascal Siakam. Huff came off the bench in a six-game span in mid-March and averaged 9.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.5 blocks over 18.5 minuets per game.

Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers
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