Jay Huff News: Doesn't do much in loss
Huff recorded four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 135-114 loss to the 76ers.
Huff struggled matching up against Joel Embiid and he missed all four of his three-point attempts, but at least he was able to chip in some defensive stats. Huff will look to get things back on track Thursday with a more favorable matchup against the Hornets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jay Huff See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push5 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1015 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period16 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 817 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 817 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jay Huff See More