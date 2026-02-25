Jay Huff headshot

Jay Huff News: Doesn't do much in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Huff recorded four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 135-114 loss to the 76ers.

Huff struggled matching up against Joel Embiid and he missed all four of his three-point attempts, but at least he was able to chip in some defensive stats. Huff will look to get things back on track Thursday with a more favorable matchup against the Hornets.

