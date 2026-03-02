Jay Huff News: Drawing steady starts
Huff finished with 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and three blocks in 28 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 loss to Memphis.
Huff's role has fluctuated in 2025-26, but he's settling back into a starting spot. The journeyman big man has started seven straight contests, averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor.
