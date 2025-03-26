Jay Huff News: Excels after Jackson's exit

Huff contributed 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 140-103 win over the Jazz.

Huff led a huge run in the third quarter after stepping in for Jaren Jackson. He posted 12 points, two rebounds and a block during the stanza and was a key factor in putting the game out of reach. Huff is buried on the depth chart, but the team's choice to use him immediately after Jackson's exit shows that he may have a leg up on Zach Edey in the rotation.