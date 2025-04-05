Jay Huff News: Fails to score in win

Huff accumulated zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) over six minutes during Saturday's 109-103 win over Detroit.

Huff failed to score for the fifth straight game, two of which he failed to leave the bench. Despite a season-ending knee injury to Brandon Clarke, Huff has been unable to find a path to consistent minutes. In his past 12 games, Huff is averaging 6.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game.