Jay Huff News: Fails to score in win
Huff accumulated zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) over six minutes during Saturday's 109-103 win over Detroit.
Huff failed to score for the fifth straight game, two of which he failed to leave the bench. Despite a season-ending knee injury to Brandon Clarke, Huff has been unable to find a path to consistent minutes. In his past 12 games, Huff is averaging 6.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game.
