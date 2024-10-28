Jay Huff News: Getting standard NBA contract

The Grizzlies are converting Huff's two-way contract into a four-year standard NBA deal Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Huff has been excellent off Memphis' bench to begin the campaign, averaging 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19.0 minutes across three appearances. The Virginia product went undrafted in 2021 and has spent most of his career bouncing around the G League, making only 30 NBA regular-season appearances over the previous three seasons. He won the 2023 G League Defensive Player of the Year award and is looking to maintain a sizable role in a backcourt led by Jaren Jackson and Zach Edey.