Jay Huff News: Headed to bench
Huff will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Suns, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Ivica Zubac is making his Pacers' debut Thursday evening, which will result in Huff heading to the second unit, where his value figures to take a hit. As a reserve this season, Huff has posted averages of 6.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers, and 1.7 blocks per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jay Huff See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 84 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push20 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1030 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period31 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 832 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jay Huff See More