Jay Huff headshot

Jay Huff News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Huff will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Suns, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Ivica Zubac is making his Pacers' debut Thursday evening, which will result in Huff heading to the second unit, where his value figures to take a hit. As a reserve this season, Huff has posted averages of 6.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers, and 1.7 blocks per game.

Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers
