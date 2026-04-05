Jay Huff News: Headed to bench
Huff will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Huff may be limited in his reserve role, so he's a risky target in daily fantasy leagues. As a member of the second unit this season, Huff owns averages of 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 triples and 1.7 swats per contest.
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