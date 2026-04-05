Jay Huff headshot

Jay Huff News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 6:36pm

Huff will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Huff may be limited in his reserve role, so he's a risky target in daily fantasy leagues. As a member of the second unit this season, Huff owns averages of 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 triples and 1.7 swats per contest.

Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jay Huff See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jay Huff See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
7 days ago
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team
NBA
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team
Author Image
Mike Barner
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
29 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
Author Image
Alex Barutha
45 days ago