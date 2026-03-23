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Jay Huff News: Joins starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Huff is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Magic, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

The Pacers are deploying a bigger opening group Monday, sending Quenton Jackson to the bench in favor of Huff. Over his last eight appearances as a starter, Huff has averaged 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per game.

Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers
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