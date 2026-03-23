Jay Huff News: Joins starting lineup
Huff is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Magic, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
The Pacers are deploying a bigger opening group Monday, sending Quenton Jackson to the bench in favor of Huff. Over his last eight appearances as a starter, Huff has averaged 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per game.
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