Jay Huff News: Joins starting lineup

Huff is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Magic, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

The Pacers are deploying a bigger opening group Monday, sending Quenton Jackson to the bench in favor of Huff. Over his last eight appearances as a starter, Huff has averaged 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per game.