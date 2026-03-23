Jay Huff News: Logs 28 minutes in win
Huff logged seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 128-126 victory over the Magic.
Huff played at least 25 minutes for the first time in his past eight games, although his production certainly tells a different story. While he has been a good source of blocks thus far this season, his recent numbers have left a lot to be desired. In eight games over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 1.1 blocks per game, adding 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers.
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