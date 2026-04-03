Jay Huff News: Needs 18 shots to score 12 points
Huff amassed 12 points (5-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 129-108 loss to the Hornets.
Huff set a new career high in shot attempts but made only five of them in the blowout loss. That said, Pascal Siakam left the game with a back injury, so if he can't play Sunday in Cleveland, Huff could be forced into a featured role on offense.
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